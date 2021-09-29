United Way of Coastal Georgia says its annual fundraising campaign supports the organization’s work in the Golden Isles.
The theme of this year’s recently launched campaign is “Care More. Do More. Live UNITED.”
Campaign co-chairs are Mary Jenrette, president and CEO of Marshland Credit Union, and Carly Oxenreider, a Keller Williams Golden Isles Realtor. Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, will serve as honorary chairman.
“The mission of United Way is to increase self-sufficiency for every single person in Coastal Georgia through resources and programs that promote health, education and income stability,” said Justin Callaway, president & CEO of the local United Way.
“Through investment in and partnership with local agencies, we strive to deliver strategic solutions related to child/youth readiness, stable environments, and workforce development.”
United Way relies on donations from individuals, businesses and organizations to complete its mission.
The campaign will run through February 2022 and seeks to exceed its fundraising goal of $850,000. Nearly $150,000 has been raised in the weeks leading up to the campaign kickoff.
“For over 65 years, our local United Way has worked with local businesses, nonprofits, government and civic- and faith-based groups, along with educators, health providers, senior citizens, young leaders and other stakeholders, to continue to build stronger communities in Glynn and McIntosh,” Callaway said.
“Earlier this year, we expanded our services to include Camden County, as well. We are proud to work with new partners there and look forward to providing the same level of service and leadership to our neighbors in Camden as has come to be expected in Glynn and McIntosh.”
Dollars raised during United Way’s annual campaign benefit the UWCGA Community Fund.
Each spring, a committee composed of United Way volunteers accepts grant applications, evaluates proposals and directs dollars to programs related to health, education and income stability.
The needs from year to year may differ, and the committee decides which charitable organizations and programs should be prioritized through an annual “community investment process.”
United Way also aids in the operation of the Community Emergency Needs Fund in partnership with the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. Established in 2017 in response to the devastation related to Hurricane Irma, the program raises funds to support emergency response efforts.
That money is not mixed in with donations received for the United Way’s annual campaign. Grant proposals and allocation requests are reviewed by an independent committee of volunteers from both United Way and the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.
To learn more about the campaign, visit uwcga.org.