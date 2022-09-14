Every community is unique, and United Way of Coastal Georgia and its partners work daily to address the needs in Glynn and surrounding counties.
The nonprofit does this in numerous ways, including through a grant distribution process, community events and more. This work is made possible through the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which is kicking off this week with a goal of raising $850,000.
United Way hosted a drop-in event Monday at Gather, the coffee shop and thrift store operated through the Gathering Place. Numerous campaign supporters attended, including participants in the workplace campaign through which local businesses raise money.
Workplace campaigns, individual donations and corporate partnerships drive a lot of the fundraising for United Way, said Justin Callaway, president and CEO.
“We’re bringing businesses together,” he said. “We’re bringing government together. We’re bringing nonprofits together, all at the table, and we’re having these conservations. That’s what we do every single day.”
United Way also brings resources from outside the area into Glynn and surrounding counties.
A new initiative in its early stages now will bring trauma-informed care resources to the area through a coalition of local partners. United Way plans to publicly launch this project in November, but work has already begun.
Those who attended Family Connection of Glynn’s meeting Tuesday got a taste of the types of training and educational opportunities that will be made possible through the initiative.
Jordan Murphy with the Center for Interrelational Science and Pediatrics provided training, hosted by United Way, on what’s called the community resiliency model, a set of wellness skills proven to reduce stress and anxiety, and to promote better health.
CRM is a preventive, mental wellness intervention developed by the Trauma Resource Institute. Individuals learn a set of simple mental wellness skills that can be readily practiced. The result is enhanced resiliency and ability to withstand stress.
The model focuses on the nervous system and on the body’s responses to trauma and other triggers, Murphy said.
“We know this model is very acceptable across cultures, ages, and it’s used across the lifespan,” she said. “It’s currently being used in more than 70 countries across the world.
United Way has received funding from the organization Resilient Georgia, which is working to make Georgia the first fully trauma-informed and trauma-responsive state in the country.
“They have partnered with different organizations in different regions throughout Georgia to increase capacity and increase awareness of trauma,” said Janelle Harvey, director of community impact for United Way.
In Glynn County, United Way plans to work within the education, health care and justice systems for this initiative.
This effort is just one piece of United Way’s work in the community, Callaway said.
The fundraising campaign will run through the end of February 2023. Individuals are invited to donate, and workplaces can still sign up for a campaign.
“They don’t have to run a payroll deduction campaign,” Callaway said. “There are so many ways that we can customize our workplace campaign to help that company realize their philanthropic goals.”
United Way aims to be bring as many people as possible to the table to solve the community’s challenges, he said. United Way of Coastal Georgia as of this year serves seven unique counties — Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley, Charlton, Pierce and Wayne.
“We’re investing back into this community as much as we can in a lot of different ways,” Callaway said.
Carly Oxenreider, a United Way board member and campaign development chair, said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of needs in this community, and United Way’s fundraising offers residents a way to help.
“We have very specific needs in our community that we haven’t necessarily had as a dire need before, like we talk about homelessness and we talk about early educational readiness,” she said. “COVID set a lot of people back … Our focus has really been helping our community recover from that.”
United Way will continue its kickoff week today with a service project, and volunteers are invited to come paint and refresh several rooms as the Burroughs-Molette Elementary location of the Boys and Girls Club. Volunteers will be at the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and those who wish to volunteer are asked to contact Harvey at janelle@uwcga.org or 912-265-1850.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries and the United Way of Coastal Georgia will open a Born Learning Trail at the Brunswick library at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Born Learning Trails help parents, grandparents and caregivers explore ways to turn everyday moments into fun learning opportunities.
The event will be followed by story time at the library.
To learn more about the fundraising campaign, visit https://uwcga.org/.