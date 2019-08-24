The United Way of Coastal Georgia plans to partner with numerous local companies and groups to host a “Fall Into Health Fair” on Sept. 28, in order to promote healthy lifestyle choices among Glynn County residents.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on that Saturday.
The event’s aims to help local resident make healthy choices that will positively impact all areas of their lives.
The fair will feature health food samples, free flu shots and health screenings, a mobile blood drive, information on pet health and safety, information on biking and helmet safety, financial health support, exercise demonstrations for children, disaster preparedness assistance and more.
“I’m excited about it,” said Janelle Harvey, community impact manager for United Way, at a planning meeting for the event this week. “It’s grown tremendously, and we’ve gotten a lot of really positive responses from the community.”
On the day of the fair, America’s Second Harvest will also host a food drop at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Featured sponsors of the health fair include Southeast Georgia Health System, Troy University, WellCare and Family Health Chiropractic. Supporting sponsors include Familywize, Walgreens, OneBlood.org, ServiceMASTER by A1, Marshland Credit Union and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
The fair will be presented by United Way, Coastal Community Health Services, the Glynn County government, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Department of Public Health and the Drug Court Program.
There will also be a celebration of Recovery Month, which takes place in September. The local drug court will provide information and activities.
The event’s organizers are currently seeking local healthy restaurants that would be interesting in setting up a table at the event. The tables will offer with healthy food samples as well as information about nutritious eating. Those interested can contact Harvey at janelle@uwcga.org.
The blood drive will be hosted by OneBlood.org and will accept walk-ins. But those wishing to make an appointment can do so at donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/861716.