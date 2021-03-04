United Way of Coastal Georgia will soon wrap up its 2020-21 annual fundraising campaign.
Launched in September, the campaign has raised about 95 percent of its $800,000 goal.
“The mission of United Way of Coastal Georgia is to increase economic self-sufficiency for every person in Coastal Georgia,” said Justin Callaway, executive director. “We are able to change lives by uniting the caring power of our community. For over 60 years, United Way raised critical dollars in the community to help our neighbors in need.”
The fundraising campaign is supported each year by individuals and organizations. The money raised is allocated through grants distributed by United Way to local agencies.
The organization annually administers a thorough application process for grant distribution and provides money to groups that make an impact on the community.
Fundraising efforts this year are especially critical because of the community needs created by the pandemic, said Mary Jenrette, board chair for United Way and senior vice president of Synovus Private Wealth.
“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past year has been overwhelming and at times devastating for many in our community,” Jenrette said. “While disaster relief was a critical aspect of our efforts, our focus continues to be investing in the building blocks for a good quality of life — health, education and income stability.”
United Way leaders and staff are encouraging donations by Friday to help the organization meet its fundraising goal.
The generosity of donors so far has been inspiring, Callaway said, with 95 percent of the goal amount raised despite a tough year amid the pandemic.
“Considering all the challenges, including workforce reductions, furloughs and budget cuts, that is incredible support from the community,” he said. “A most humble and sincere thank you to everyone that has made a gift to the 2020-21 campaign.”
Donations can be made online at uwcga.org or mailed to United Way of Coastal Georgia, P.O. Box 877, Brunswick, GA, 31521.