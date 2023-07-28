United Way of Coastal Georgia recently awarded funding to 15 local nonprofits carrying out 22 programs that address the critical community needs. The grants were made possible by more than 2,000 donors in the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign.
United Way invests in nonprofit organizations in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Twenty-seven community volunteers from across Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties served on the 2023 United Way Community Investment Committee. The group collectively contributed more than 700 volunteer hours over a three-month period, during which they reviewed applications, conducted site visits, interviewed agency staff and board members and deliberated over how to make the most impact with the amount of money available. The process was led by Brad Randall and Dionne Lovett, United Way board members and community investment co-chairs.
The United Way of Coastal Georgia’s investment strategy aims to address the immediate needs of local children, adults and families while working toward long-term solutions to challenges faced by families. While some program investments address the most basic, immediate needs like access to food or shelter, others are working on long-term solutions, like increasing the number of children entering school prepared to learn and reducing the number of families who live in poverty.
“Our community’s needs are tremendous and varied,” Randall said. “The Community Investment process ensures resources are directed where they are needed most and to programs demonstrating the greatest impact and improving the lives of the individuals in our community.”
2023 United Way of Coastal Georgia partner agencies include America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, Camden Community Family Center, Camden Crisis Center, CASA Glynn, Coastal Coalition for Children, Coastal Outreach Academies, Communities in Schools, Glynn Community Crisis Center, Golden Isles College and Career Academy, Grace House of Brunswick, Safe Harbor Children’s Center, Salvation Army, STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia and YMCA of Coastal Georgia.
“We are so excited for our partner agencies,” Lovett said. “They do such fantastic work in our community, and we are honored to be able to work side by side with them to serve those most in need and improve lives in Coastal Georgia.”
United Way of Coastal Georgia also operates a volunteer center, through which they recruit and train volunteers, coordinate community-wide volunteer programs and provide leadership and administrative support for VOAD of Coastal Georgia, a disaster coordination and response organization.
United Way also provides a free, confidential Information and Resource helpline to assist individuals searching for assistance. The staff raise awareness and provide advocacy for unmet needs in the community, support partner agencies and facilitate collaboration among local service providers to leverage resources. Most recently, the organization has undertaken a multi-year initiative to bring awareness to the impacts of trauma and build community capacity for the prevention of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES).
“We are grateful to those who gave to their neighbors in need, and we hope you will continue with us on this journey,” said Carl Coolidge, United Way board chair. “We all win when a child has a head start on quality education that leads to success in future jobs, when individuals have enough income to support a family, and when we all enjoy good health. These outcomes have benefits that ripple out into our community.”