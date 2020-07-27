A familiar face has been named the new executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia.
Justin Callaway, former director of NewCity Brunswick, started his new job July 20.
“We are thrilled to announce that Justin has accepted the role of executive director of the organization,” said Mary H. Jenrette UWCGA board chairman and senior vice president of Synovus Bank Wealth Management. “He brings the energy and institutional knowledge to modernize our local United Way while continuing to serve our communities and support United Way’s partner agencies.”
Callaway has prior experience working for a nonprofit. Last year, he was named president and CEO of NewCity Brunswick last year. The organization works to direct investment into residential growth and the revitalization of downtown Brunswick.
The opportunity to widen his involvement and impact on the community is the reason Callaway said he accepted the job.
“After serving on the UWCGA Board for the last four years, in various capacities, I am incredibly proud of how United Way supports our partner agencies in Glynn and McIntosh Counties,” he said. “Through the experience of participating as a board member, my passion for the organization’s mission has continued to grow. United Way of Coastal Georgia is a proven steadfast leader, working to help find meaningful solutions to the challenges our neighbors face today and anticipate what challenges our community may face tomorrow.”
Callaway, a 2000 graduate of Glynn Academy, worked more than 10 years as vice president and investment strategist at Sun Trust Private Wealth before accepting the NewCity Brunswick position.
He also served on the United Way’s board of directors on the executive, community investment, finance and nominating committees prior to his appointment. He directed the chamber’s Community Leadership Council, a program that equips community leaders to better serve on nonprofit boards.
Callaway is also a member of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Brunswick Foundation.
The decision to leave the NewCity Brunswick board was a difficult decision because of the positive impact the organization will have on the city.
“The NewCity Brunswick Board, along with the group who helped to organize NewCity, are in discussions about the best way to proceed for the future,” he said. “We all have had many conversations that solidify the need and opportunity for NewCity. No one wants to see NewCity go away and we will work to determine the best way forward.”