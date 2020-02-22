United Command: pile-driving could start Saturday

After two days of onsite coordinating in the St. Simons Sound, work could begin Saturday to drive the first support pilings for the environmental protection barrier that will surround the shipwrecked Golden Ray during its removal, according to Unified Command.
Earlier this week, officials projected the noisy pile-driving work would begin by Thursday. And although the Weeks Marine pile-driving crane has been onsite beside the overturned shipwreck for two days, work has not begun.
That could change today, said Coast Guardsman Nate Littlejohn, spokesman for Unified Command.
Unified Command has advised folks to expect ongoing construction noise throughout the placement of some 80 support piles for the double-layer mesh netting barrier.
“They’ve just been doing some fine tuning there at the site,” Littlejohn said Friday evening. “No piles have been driven. But there’s a pretty good chance we’ll be driving (today).”
The 140-foot-long pilings will be placed in pairs, one inside the mesh netting and one outside. The piles will be driven roughly half their length into the sandy sound bottom. The 33-acre barrier is intended to catch any debris that falls loose when work begins to cut the 656-foot-long Golden Ray into eight pieces. In particular the net is meant to catch any of the 4,200 vehicles that might fall out of its cargo hold during the process.
A surface boom lining the net is intended to catch floating oil and other pollutants. Oil cleanup crews will be stationed inside and outside of the net during the cutting. Work crews pumped some 330,000 gallons of fuel oil from the Golden Ray’s tanks over several weeks late last year.
Unified Command has said it hopes construction of the environmental protection barrier is completed by the end of March. Then the 240-foot-tall, dual-hulled VB 10,000 barge crane will enter the area through a gate in the barrier. The barge crane will straddle the shipwreck, making seven cuts through the hull with a massive chain saw. Afterward, the crane will lift each of the 2,700 to 4,100 ton pieces onto a specialized barge to be hauled to a recycling facility in Louisiana.
T&T Salvage was hired by the ship’s owner and insurer to remove the Golden Ray from the sound.
Weeks Marine is subcontracted to build the environmental barrier. Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Gallagher Marine Systems.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8 while headed out to sea.