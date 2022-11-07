Union Carbide Corporation has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it for its decision to void a contract to sell a 3,900-acre tract of land for a planned spaceport to Camden County.

Camden County officials filed a lawsuit in July against Union Carbide (UCC) after the company announced its decision not to sell the land in the wake of a countywide referendum where more than 70% of voters voted to prohibit commissioners from spending any more money on the project.

