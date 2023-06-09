Union Carbide has filed a motion to dismiss Camden County’s lawsuit asking for a refund of money paid to purchase a tract planned as the launch site for a planned spaceport.
The company argues resolutions approved by commissioners authorized the purchase the 4,000-acre industrial site.
A referendum approved by voters to prohibit the county commission from spending more money to establish a spaceport after more than $11 million had been spent “did not invalidate the option agreement retroactively.”
The county had the “exclusive right without obligation, to purchase the property for a price set in 2015 for almost seven years and required UCC to keep the property off the market for that entire time.”
The initial resolution authorized Camden County to pay Union Carbide $960,000 for the exclusive right to purchase the property for an initial option of two years. The total sum for the tract was $4.8 million.
Four other resolutions were later approved by the county commission for option agreements that included an extension period price.
“The County cites no legal authority to support its claim that a party must refund a county government’s lawful payments under a contract if the county repeals its prior approval of the contract and payments years later,” company lawyers argued. “Consequently, the county’s claim for ‘money had and received’ to recover the option price and extension period price payments should be dismissed.”
Camden officials argued the company should have filed a lawsuit challenging the referendum approved by voters in March 2022 prohibiting county commissioners from spending more money on a spaceport.
Before the referendum last year, Camden officials argued a spaceport would bring high-paying jobs, opportunities and great economic gains to the county and its residents.
Opponents argued launches would never happen there because of the risk of a launch malfunction impacting Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands. They also expressed concerns because they said the Union Carbide property is contaminated with hazardous waste.
Union Carbide lawyers argue the county’s claim it’s entitled to the return of money paid “ignores the very nature and terms of the option agreement.”
“The county got exactly what it bargained for in return for purchasing the option agreement: the exclusive right to purchase the property during the option period and UCC’s obligation to keep the property off the market for the county to exercise that right during those years,” the company argued. “Through the referendum, the county elected to repudiate the option right it had for almost seven years under the option agreement and not purchase the property.”
The county failed to exercise its right to purchase the property and has “no viable unjust enrichment claim under Georgia law,” Union Carbide lawyers concluded.
Steve Weinkle, a spaceport opponents who helped launch a petition drive for the referendum to stop county commissioners from closing on the property, said “government is not immune from its reckless actions.”
“We should not be surprised when Camden County is sued for hundreds of thousands more of our tax dollars by Union Carbide for its expenses defending itself against Camden’s spurious charges,” he said. “Others who have been harmed by Camden’s reckless actions are certain to follow in due course with their lawsuits.”