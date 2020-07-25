The removal of the shipwrecked Golden Ray is now on hold, suspended due to COVID-19 precautions and concern over the impending peak hurricane season.
Unified Command decided this week to “pause” for at least two months the much-anticipated final phase of the process to get the 656-foot ship out of the St. Simons Sound. With almost all of the complex pieces of the unprecedented demolition project in place, Unified Command conceded this week that an internal COVID-19 outbreak and inclement weather concerns warranted the work stoppage.
Unified Command said it hopes to resume at the start of October.
“We’re looking at the beginning of October,” said Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems, one of Unified Command’s three entities. “We haven’t set a firm date, but we’re using Oct. 1 as a start date for cutting and lifting operations.”
Cutting the massive freighter in eight parts, hauling each from the sound via barge, is the remaining part of Unified Command’s plan.
The 5,000-foot-perimeter environmental protection barrier is in place, encircling the shipwreck to contain large debris and any of the 4,200 vehicles in the Golden Ray’s cargo hold that may shake loose when cutting begins. The 255-foot-tall dual-hulled VB 10,000 crane barge sits anchored offshore from nearby Fernandina Beach, Fla., awaiting the call to straddle the shipwreck and begin cutting it up.
The ship has sat overturned on its starboard side for more than 10 months, having capsized between the resort islands of St. Simons and Jekyll in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 8 while heading out to sea.
Unified Command had originally hoped to have the bulk of the ship removed from the sound before the peak of hurricane season, usually late August through September. However, delays that included a COVID-19 outbreak among project crew members earlier this month put that timeline out of reach.
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring that the demolition project adheres to the environmental protection standards established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
T&T Salvage of Texas is conducting the Golden Ray’s actual demolition, contracted by the ship’s owner and insurer.
A COVID-19 outbreak first emerged early this month with nine crew members testing positive for the virus. To date, a total of 10 crew members have tested positive, resulting in the quarantine of 50 members of the project, from Unified Command personnel to demolition contractors, Wiker said. Those quarantined included a salvage master and a specialized crane operator.
The worldwide pandemic has affected additional aspects of the project, including the equipment supply chain and incoming personnel, he said. All incoming members of Unified Command and salvage workers must undergo a 14-day self-quarantine before reporting to work, he said.
Heavy weather and the prospect of hurricanes hitting the area also contributed to the decision. Inclement weather, including high winds and lightning storms, have prompted 70 work stoppages on the Golden Ray, he said.
“Separately the impacts are difficult to manage, but together they present a more unique challenge,” Wiker said. “Unified Command has made the very difficult decision to pause operations.”
The Golden Isles has experienced significant direct impacts from hurricanes in recent years, all occurring between early September and early October. Before veering offshore shortly after it passed offshore, Hurricane Dorian prompted a mandatory evacuation order in Glynn County. Hurricane Irma passed well west of here in 2017, but it caused significant flooding and wind damage locally. And Hurricane Matthew passed just offshore from Glynn County in 2016, causing millions of dollars in storm damage.
Unified Command additionally has a hurricane/storm plan in place for the crew and equipment that remain on site around the Golden Ray during the pause, said Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez. Piles are being driven into the St. Simons Sound’s sand bed to provide rough-weather mooring for barges working on the shipwreck.
However, the 25,000-ton shipwreck is itself not likely to budget during a tropical storm or hurricane, he said. The half-submerged ship is entrenched the sound’s bottom, south of the Port of Brunswick shipping channel that runs through the sound.
Workers have secured 16 massive lifting lugs to the ship’s exposed starboard hull, each weighing several dozen tons. Each of the seven 400-foot-long anchor chains that will cut through the shipwreck are in place, running beneath the sunken port side and draped over the starboard side
“Basically, there are no concerns for the vessel,” Lopez said. “All the analysis indicates it will remain exactly where it’s at. Nothing will affect it. It will not move — pretty much all the engineers have agreed to that.”
Monitoring of air and water quality, fire drills and daily operations unrelated to the actual demolition of the Golden Ray will continue during the pause, United Command officials said. These include patrols of surrounding waters for discharges of oil and other pollutants from the Golden Ray, he said. Crews spent several months late last year pumping out some 320,000 gallons of the estimated 380,000 gallons of fuel in the Golden Ray’s tanks.
“This stoppage only pertains to the actual cutting and lifting of the ship sections,” said John Maddox of the DNR. “All other aspects of the operation will remain in place. We will continue to monitor the vessel for stability and ensure that any releases of oil are quickly addressed and mitigated.”
The VB 10,000 arrived at the Port of Fernandina July 3, making the trip from its home port of Sabine Pass, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico. It has been refitted specifically for the task of cutting up the Golden Ray and hoisting its pieces onto a barge for removal from the sound. It will remain in the area while awaiting the shipwreck’s demolition to begin in earnest, Lopez said.
“We believe a pause in operations, supported by our robust plan of readiness, is in keeping with our overall plan,” Lopez said. “These are indeed unprecedented times. The scale of the project will be challenging, even under ideal circumstances.”