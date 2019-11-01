It is a very big ship, even if rolled over on one side and half submerged.
It would difficult for passing boaters not to notice the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray out there in the St. Simons Sound these days. But just in case, Unified Command officials are reminding folks of the standing directive to give a wide berth to the vessel and the support boats working around it — a football field and a half of space, to be exact.
There have been inadvertent encroachments on the 150-yard perimeter surrounding the Golden Ray since the off-limits zone was established shortly after the freighter overturned Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. But breaches of the zone by civilian boaters has been on the uptick lately, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Himes, spokesman for the Unified Command.
Folks who intrude on that 150-yard barrier will very likely be met by a Coast Guard vessel, and escorted out of the zone, Himes said. Such a boat is on patrol in the zone 24/7, with DNR or Coast Guard law enforcement agents on board, he said. “That vessel will intercept you,” Himes said, noting the several wayward boaters have already learned this the hard way.
The Unified Command is spreading a friendly reminder to folks to stay away from the Golden Ray. The Unified Command, which is tasked with salvaging the ship and cleaning up its mess, consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems.
“We look at this is as an opportunity to better inform the public about that safety zone,” Himes said. “There have been a few of what we call incursions over the course of the response, but the occurrences have been more frequent lately. The 150-yard zone is put in place to protect the public and the response crews.”
Most of the boaters who have breached the zone appear to have done so inadvertently, Himes said. Still, the incidences not only present hazards but also hinder the hard work going inside the perimeter to get the Golden Ray out of here, he said. Himes said some people seem unclear that this is strictly a no-entry zone and not a caution zone.
“When people go into the safety zone, it’s often done in error,” Himes said. “Some people might not even know there’s a safety zone there. Also, some may think it’s not a zone that you cannot enter, but rather a zone where you should transit slowly. So this reminder is to clarify that no one is permitted into the safety zone unless they are Coast Guard or authorized by the Coast Guard. If you don’t meet those criteria, you can’t enter.”
Salvaging crews are working around the clock on preparations that, ultimately, will lead to the dismantling and removal of the vessel, Himes said. The largest project under way presently is the placement of 6,000 tons of aggregate rock on the seabed surrounding the Golden’s Ray’s sunken hull to shore it up against erosion and scouring. The project began this week with a goal of preventing instability of the ship, which lies grounded just south of the shipping channel, directly between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
The 1-inch to 2-inch rocks, taken from aggregate mines throughout Georgia, are being brought by dump truck to the Port of Brunswick. A barge is transporting the rock from there to the shipwreck, where it is being precisely placed with a barge-mounted knuckle boom excavator, guided by GPS and SONAR technology.
Also, crews are slowly wrapping up the project to pump out the 300,000 gallons fuel that was in the Golden Ray’s tanks when it set sail from the Port of Brunswick. The salvagers have so far removed some 290,200 gallons of fuel.
With no major fuel spills from the Golden Ray since Sept. 30, Unified Command also has scaled back its daily pollution control patrols on inland waters and marshes, Himes said. The reduction is a reflection of the control their cleanup efforts have attained on the problem, he said. However, emergency response crews remain on standby should further leaks from the Golden Ray require an immediate response, he said.
At its worse, back in late September, fuel that leaked from the Golden Ray “oiled” some 25 miles of inland shoreline, DNR officials said. The oil reached as far west at Blythe Island and also affected the Frederica, Back and MacKay Rivers as well as Bird, Quarantine and Lanier islands. Unified Command initially responded with some 70 boats and hundreds of workers, addressing the pollution with oil skimmer boats, surface booms, absorbent booms and sphagnum moss-based spray to absorb oil on marsh grasses.
“We still have resources that are pre-staged always, so that we can rapidly respond in the event something happens,” Himes said. “The resources we have on the water now are the appropriate resources to address situation as it now stands.”
Anyone who spots oil or other pollutants on local waters and shorelines is asked to call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802. Folks who spot oiled wildlife are urged to call 1-800-261-0980.