Unified Command responding to oil leaks from shipwreck

Oil leaking from within what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray began appearing as early as Monday in the St. Simons Sound and on surrounding shorelines, triggering a response by cleanup crews on land and water, Unified Command said Tuesday.
Charter boat captains and folks with the Altamaha Riverkeeper reported gray fuel sheens on water surfaces Tuesday throughout the sound. Oil globules and streaks of oil-soaked strands of marsh grass washed up with high tides on the beaches of St. Simons and Jekyll islands, Unified Command confirmed.
Shoreline cleanup crews removed about 700 pounds of oceanfront oil-tainted sand Monday afternoon along the oceanfront beaches of Jekyll Island, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The Shoreline Cleanup and Assessment Team (SCAT) members dug up the oil-tainted sand with shovels and hauled it away in utility vehicles, Himes said. Himes said the material removed was mostly sand, with oil globules inside.
“The vast majority of that weight was sand, but SCAT teams did identify fresh oil on sand and they deployed shovels and sifts to remove the oily material and the sand.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, cleanup crews peopled 15 boats patrolling the waters of the St. Simons Sound, Himes said. Many of these boats had been on the water since Monday, towing lengths of absorbent boom to soak up the grey sheens, Himes said. Crews on Tuesday afternoon activated a current buster, a V-shaped inflatable vessel that corrals and collects floating oil. Two boats connect on either side of the large current busters to tow them into position to collect oily water.
Hourly overhead helicopter flights during daylight hours are providing information and direction for the land and water cleanup crews below, Himes said. Oil retention boom has been deployed on the waters off Jekyll Island’s north end near Clam Creek, Himes said. More boom and other cleanup supplies are on standby as needed, he said.
Much of the grey oil sheen is dissipating, or “spreading and dispersing,” Himes said. Boat crews will be addressing the sheens with the current buster and oil-absorbent booms.
“This morning our crews on the water detected tight ribbons of brown oil in the shipping channel, which is dissipating and sheening,” Himes said. “We’re out there with our sorbent boom, mitigating that sheen. And we have deployed a current buster around theEPB as a further preventive measure.”
The oil leakage began during a pause in cutting operations, necessitated by equipment maintenance on the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel, Himes said. The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 powers the massive cutting chain with its system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys. Salvors paused Sunday to replace worn wiring in the rigging, which ultimately connects the cutting chain to the winches that power its progress.
Cutting on Section 3 resumed around 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Himes said.
Fletcher Sams of the Altamha Riverkeeper said he contacted Coast Guard officials Tuesday after detecting a significant amount of oil globules and gray sheen. Shortly afterward, Sams said the cleanup crews with the current buster appeared on the waters and began addressing the oil sheens. Sams said local charter boat captains contacted him earlier, reporting oil streaks on boat hulls and trolling motors.
“We’re finding that gray sheen has a lot of heavy globs in it,” Sams said. “They’re sending out boats and they’re trying to recover as much of it as they can.”
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on its port side between Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Four of eight sections have been removed since cutting began in November. About 300 feet of shipwreck remains in the sound, with work progressing to cut away Section 3.
It is surrounded by a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB), which has sturdy netting below to capture loose vehicles and other large debris that has resulted from the demolition process. The barrier’s surface is lined with floating oil retention boom. The boom is designed to contain oil within the barrier, to then be addressed by cleanup crews before it spreads.
Oil floats, mostly. However, oil can get sucked underwater briefly — particularly in the swift daily tidal currents such as those that rush in out of of the St. Simons Sound. That is how leaking oil from the shipwreck is reaching waters outside the EPB, Himes said.
“When the current picks up, it is swift enough to pull the oil underneath the boom,” Himes said.
Sams said he wished Unified Command had taken those swift tides under consideration when constructing the EPB. “We’ve got a lot of sheen outside the barrier,” Sams said. “The EPB’s boom does have some effect to slow some of this down, but as evidenced today it is definitely not foolproof.”
Environmental engineers with the operation believe this recent oil discharge likely resulted from remnants inside submerged fuel lines on what’s left of the shipwreck, Himes said. As the waters warm up with summer approaching, the oil composition becomes more fluid and discharges as a result, he said.
Salvors pumped more than 327,000 gallons of oil from the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks during the three months following the shipwreck. Unified Command estimated the Golden Ray’s tanks held some 380,000 gallons when the Golden Ray capsized. The shipwreck hemorrhaged massive amounts of oil in to the sound on two occasions in the weeks following the capsizing. There was another significant oil release during the cutting and lifting of the stern section in early January, which prompted a huge response with 30 boats applying oil skimmers and current busters to corral massive dark oil sheens on the sound.
Although estimates earlier this year had suggested more than 40,000 gallons might still be inside the shipwreck, Unified Command now believes the estimate is much lower, Himes said.
“What remains inside is characterized as clingage,” Hime said. “It clings to the inside of pipes and other spaces. The higher number was a potential based on calculating the volume of pipes and tanks that were inside. As we’ve removed sections of the ship — especially the engine section — the threat has been significantly reduced. But it didn’t get reduced to zero, which is why we have days like this. And the plan we have in place to mitigate discharge is the same plan we’ve had in place all along.”
Susan Inman, the Altamaha Riverkeeper’s coastkeeper, immediately contacted Unified Command after detecting oily sand late Tuesday morning on Jekyll Island. Unified Command’s response was equally prompt, she said.
“Their response is as immediate as it can be,” she said. “They’re cleaning it up. I like the response I get when I make the call.”
Anyone spotting oil in the waters surrounding the shipwreck or on shorelines is asked to call the National Response Center hotline at 800-424-8802. Anyone spotting suspected debris from the shipwreck is asked to call the Debris Reporting hotline at 912-944-5620.