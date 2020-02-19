The people responsible for removing the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound invite the public to come out Friday for a meet-and-greet open house at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum, 610 Beachview Drive.
The informal gathering takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the museum's A.W. Jones Heritage Center. Members of the Unified Command will be on hand to meet with folks and answer any questions they may have about their plans to have the bulk of the 656-foot shipwreck removed from the sound before the beginning of hurricane season in June.
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. Also on hand will be officials from T&T Salvage, the company hired by the Golden Ray's owner and insurer to conduct the shipwreck removal.
Work is expected to commence today, with the driving of the first support pilings for the 33-acre environmental protection barrier that will surround the ship. Once that mesh-netting barrier is in place to prevent and mitigate environmental damage to the surrounding waters and marshland, T&T Salvage will employ a giant crane barge to cut the ship's hull into eight pieces. The crane will then lift and load each 2,700- to 4,100-ton piece onto a specially-designed barge for shipment to a recycling facility.
Experts will be on hand Friday to discuss details of the removal process as well as address any environmental, economic or noise concerns that folks may have. Display booths and videos also will be featured. There is no formal presentation and people are welcome to stop by anytime during the event.