Dennis Richardson, moved to the Golden Isles to get away from the cold Midwest, but Thursday’s afternoon heat was pushing his appreciation of the fair weather.
The job he’s been working on for the past two years might sound simple, but it’s costing the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission roughly $18.2 million — replacing all 30,000 or so of the county’s water meters.
What was supposed to be a $15 million project — financed via two 0.07% interest loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority — has increased in scope, and is now expected to cost $18.2 million due to a simple component called a yoke bar, said JWSC Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts.
Yoke bars were installed along with the old meters over 15 years ago and were intended to hold the meters in place, reduce strain on the water pipes by lessening the weight they had to support and make for an easier replacement process.
“However, what actually ended up happening was that weather and site conditions caused the meter and connections to meld together,” Roberts said. “… As a result, removal of the entire assembly was required. Removal was not quick or something that could be finessed, and damage to adjacent pipe usually also resulted.”
Once workers began to notice the extent of the problem yoke bars would cause, Roberts said the project was paused while the contractor on the job and Richardson’s employer, M&E Construction, performed a systemwide evaluation.
“The findings of that audit resulted in the need for the additional $3.2 million in funding,” Roberts said.
As of May 11, a total of 11,201 of the roughly 30,000 meters in the system had been replaced. Roberts said the project is expected to conclude sometime in the fall of 2023.
Richardson said Thursday that he’d swapped out a few hundred himself and learned quite a few lessons on the way. The first one was to always bring a can of ant spray.
“My first time, I got covered in ants and bitten all over, got a rash for days,” Richardson said.
Ants aren’t the only threat — the meter housings, which are metal ovals with lids set into the ground, are an ideal place for a black widow’s lair. He’s only run into a few, and found they’re not typically aggressive.
Once installed, the digital meters will allow customers to access an online portal via which they can track their water usage down to the hour and other metrics.
New meters should not result in drastically different water bills for most, Roberts told The News in a past interview. The majority of meters may be off by no more than 2-3%, she said.
The real goals of the project are better customer service, water conservation and to improve efficiency in the meter reading and billing processes, which are time-consuming activities when using the old equipment.