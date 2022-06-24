Despite the struggles of local businesses to find workers, unemployment grew in Coastal Georgia by three-tenths of a percent to 2.7% in May.
The Coastal Georgia region unemployment rate was 4.0% a year ago.
Employment was up in the state’s regional commissions, including Georgia Mountains, Heart of Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia, and Southwest Georgia, according to the the Georgia Labor Commission.
Claims were down in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Central Savannah River, Coastal Georgia Regional Commission, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, and Three Rivers Regional Commission.
The labor force was up in many of the regions, including Coastal Georgia.
“Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
There were 7,021 jobs posted for the region on Employ Georgia.