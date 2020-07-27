A year ago, Coastal Georgia’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent and falling.
A year later, the region’s unemployment rate is 8 percent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If there is any good news, it’s that unemployment in the region decreased 1.9 percent over the previous month.
“June continued to show positive growth across all regions and counties,” said Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction but continue to work to support Georgia businesses and get Georgians back to work.”
Coastal Georgia ended June with 291,000 employed residents. That number increased by 6,805 in June, which is down 28,212 from a year ago.
Initial unemployment claims decreased by 37 percent in June, but the number of claims compared to a year ago is an astronomical 4,220 percent higher, according the Georgia Labor Department statistics.
Last week, more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits were paid in Georgia — more than $922 million issued the past three years. Since March 21, nearly $10.5 billion in claims has been paid to more than 3.2 million people.
“The fact that we paid more than $1 billion in benefits in five days is a huge accomplishment,” Butler said. “When you think that the average weekly benefit amount is $246, the sheer volume of payments we are issuing is phenomenal.”
Initial claims are still high statewide, Butler said, prompting an increase in fraud investigations.
“We are seeing suspected fraud in all shapes and sizes requiring us to split our time between valid claims and potentially fraudulent ones,” Butler said. “We are working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute the bad actors who are monopolizing our time with fraudulent claims and keeping us from focusing on getting eligible Georgians paid their benefits.”
There are 5,882 active job postings in Coastal Georgia listed on the labor department’s job listing site employgeorgia.com.