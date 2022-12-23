Every regional commission in the state saw a decrease in unemployment rates in October, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday.
“We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” Butler said. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
The preliminary numbers for November in the Georgia Coastal Regional Commission, are encouraging. The 10 counties in the regional commission are Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, and Screven counties.
The preliminary unemployment rate for the region in November is 2.7%. The rate was 2.9% a year ago.
The labor force in the region was down 2,373 over the previous month and down 1,452 people over the past year to 342,405. The number of employed is down 1,369 over the past month and down 879 over the past year to 332,999.
And 140 initial unemployment claims were filed, amounting to a 15% increase during the past month. The number of claims increased by 210 during the past year, a 24% increase to 1,093. The majority of claims over the past month were mostly in administrative and support services, manufacturing, and arts, entertainment and recreation.
There are 9,389 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.