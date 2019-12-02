Unemployment rates in the Coastal Georgia region are continuing to fall.
October tied the region’s lowest ever unemployment rate, said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
The 10-county coastal region also saw gains in employment and labor force, according to preliminary numbers, which unemployment claims continued to fall.
“October was a great month for Georgia and our local communities,” Butler said. “We continued to create jobs and people gained employment – often at record numbers.”
The state’s unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points in October, lowering the rate to 3.4 percent, tying the all-time record low set in December 2000.
The state’s rates continued to fall despite the increase nationwide, where unemployment increased 0.1 percentage points to 3.6 percent. The nation also increased its labor force by 325,000, employment by 241,000 jobs and added 125,000 jobs.
Rates fell or were unchanged in nine of the state’s 12 planning regions, and seven set or tied a record for the lowest rate ever, including Coastal Georgia, where the unemployment rate of 3.1 percent ties an all-time low set in April. a year ago, the rate in Coastal Georgia was 3.7 percent.
The labor force in Coastal Georgia increased by 415 in October, bringing the total to 330,359, according to the news release. The number has decreased by 2,196 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Coastal Georgia also gained 939 employed residents in October, bringing the total to 320,264. The number is down 29 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were down by 30 percent in October. They were up by about 4 percent when compared to the same month a year ago, according to the announcement.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 6,315 active job postings in Coastal Georgia for October.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities.