Although Georgia Department of Labor offices are closed to the public statewide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the employees inside those buildings have never been busier, department of labor spokeswoman Kersha Cartwright told The News on Monday.
With layoffs soaring as a result of a quarantine-induced stagnant economy, applications for unemployment benefits are at an all-time high, Cartwright said. The most recent figures will not be available until Thursday, but department of labor employees are bracing for still higher unemployment numbers, she said.
“Early last week we were seeing in one day what we normally see in a week,” Cartwright said. “Our offices are open to employees only. They’re trying to limit exposure as much as possible so they can process claims.”
The labor department announced Monday that individuals and employers filing for unemployment benefits are no longer required to meet in person with a labor department official, Cartwright said. Following a recommendation from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, those seeking unemployment benefits can apply online. Cartwright reminded employers who have temporarily laid off employees that they are required to file “partial claims on behalf of their employees.”
More information can be found at: https://dol.georgia.gov/.
Cartwright urges those seeking unemployment benefits to have patience when calling local offices. Calls are being answered, but the call volume is high.
“Those employees inside those buildings are working in there,” she said. “They’re answering phone calls. You will probably be put on a (hold) que, but we’re answering calls as quickly as we possibly can.”
Many who recently found themselves out of work were laid off only temporarily by employers. These are folks whose employer laid them off until the pandemic weakens and economic conditions improve, she said. In this situation, she reminds employers of the mandatory requirement to file claims for those employees. This will streamline the process and expedite the granting of benefits.
The department of labor also has created a spreadsheet upload that allows employers to file claims for multiple weeks. The upload, available at the department of labor’s employee portal at https://eresponse.gdol.ga.gov/idp/sso/employer/login, eliminates the need to file weekly claims, Cartwright said.
Individual unemployment benefit requests are more time consuming because each one requires a more detailed review, including pertinent questions concerning the employee’s termination. Unemployment benefits requests from employers on behalf of the employees are handled on an automated basis without the requirement for an individual review, she said.
“If this is a temporary layoff, then we’re asking employers to file on behalf of the employees,” she said. “These are known as partial layoffs. Those employers are required to file partial layoffs.”
Under normal circumstances, the state Department of Labor publicly posts unemployment figures on a monthly basis. As a result of the pandemic’s effect on the work force, the Department of Labor is present releasing unemployment numbers weekly, each Thursday, she said.
The figures released last Thursday for the week ending March 14 show 5,445 unemployment claims made statewide, a 24.1 percent increase over unemployment claims for that time in 2019, according to department of labor statistics.