Undersheriff: Inmate critical after attack in jail
A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after he was attacked by another jail inmate Friday afternoon while incarcerated in the Glynn County Detention Center, county undersheriff Ron Corbett said.
The man was transported via ambulance from the jail to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital with “severe injuries to the back of his head,” Corbett said.
An inmate alerted guards at around 2:20 p.m. that a cellmate attacked another inmate, causing injuries, Corbett said. Responding guards intervened and summoned the jail’s medical staff, who treated the victim on the scene. The inmate was then transported to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and could not comment Sunday on the status of the alleged aggressor.
— The Brunswick News