Underlying conditions play a big part in the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, health experts say, but residents can take steps to mitigate the risks they pose.
According to the Coastal Health District, a recent Camden County resident who succumbed to the disease had an underlying condition that resulted in complications. District spokeswoman Ginger Heidel said Thursday the district did not know the same about a recent coronavirus- related death in Glynn County.
The district would not disclose the Camden resident’s condition, but there are plenty that can lead to complications when paired with COVID-19.
“In general, some of the underlying conditions that can increase a person’s risk for complications include moderate to severe asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, serious heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, liver disease and a compromised immune system,” Heidel said.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control point to hypertension and obesity being the most common underlying medical conditions among American adults with COVID-19 by a long shot, with metabolic disease coming in third.
“A recent study out of New York looked at 5,700 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Mosher, a physician specializing in infectious disease at Southeast Georgia Health System. “The mortality rate of these patients was 21 percent.
“Ninety-four percent of these patients had at least one chronic medical problem, 88 percent of these patients had two or more chronic medical problems, 53 percent of these patients had hypertension, 42 percent had obesity and 32 percent diabetes. A significant number of these patients also had chronic heart disease or lung disease.”
What the CDC doesn’t know is why these diseases in particular lead to complications with COVID-19, but Mosher said many organizations are studying the issue.
“What is important is that individuals with chronic medical problems such as these need to continue to take precautions during early phases of reopening the country,” Mosher said. “Such as staying at home, social distancing, wearing a mask in public and hand hygiene. ”
As a general rule for those with underlying conditions, the CDC recommends keeping at least a two-week supply of medications on hand, taking medications exactly as prescribed and making sure vaccines are up to date. Emergency care for underlying illnesses should not be delayed because of COVID-19, the agency warns.
It recommends those with obesity, in addition to the general rules, keep up with any medication they have. People with hypertension should keep a close eye on and carefully manage their blood pressure.
Individuals with diabetes also should keep up with their medications and perform blood pressure tests every four hours. The CDC’s website, cdc.gov, includes guidelines for people with diabetes.
For seniors, the CDC recommends following their doctor’s advice, developing a care plan summarizing conditions and current treatments and preparing to stay home for long periods. The agency has a checklist for this purpose on its website.
Cristina Gibson, director of chronic disease prevention at the Coastal Health District, gave some tips to mitigate the risks associated with obesity and hypertension.
No. 1 is to increase the intake of healthier foods. She recommended buying from farmers’ markets, substituting healthier foods when grocery shopping and eating whole foods instead of processed foods.
Gibson said it would be a good idea to reduce sugar intake across the board, particularly in regards to sugary drinks like soda. She also recommended getting more outdoor exercise and going to the doctor for annual wellness checks and preventative screens.
While people with underlying conditions should take proper precautions, Mosher noted that 10 percent of COVID-19 patients involved in the New York study had no underlying conditions.
“Every member of society must be smart and follow recommendations,” Mosher said.
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
COVID-19 shares some common symptoms with the flu and the cold, such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath, but can be more severe and include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion or sluggishness and bluish lips or face.
Anyone who believes they have the disease can contact Southeast Georgia Health System’s COVID-19 screening hotline at 912-466-7222.
Coastal Community Health Services at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick, adjacent to the Glynn Place Mall, is offering free coronavirus testing for everyone. Coastal Community Health Services is a nonprofit, locally governed, federally qualified health center that operates on a grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Testing is available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Call 912-275-8028 for details.