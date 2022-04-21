The Tobacco 21 law is supposed to be keeping tobacco and vape products out of the hands of those under the age of 21.
That is not happening. In fact the number of underage users is on the rise, an issue that has aroused the concern of the Coastal Health District.
Especially alarming is the use of e-cigarettes and flavored delivery systems among youth and young adults. It has prompted a renewed effort by the health district to draw attention to the law (O.C.G.A. § 16-12-172).
“Although we are enjoying a steady decrease in cigarette use, we are seeing a significant increase in e-cigarette use and vaping among our high school students,” said Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Director Cristina Gibson.
“We are also getting requests from local middle schools for presentations on the dangers of vaping.”
To give communities an idea of the extent of the increase, Gibson offers statewide data comparing 2018 to 2020.
• 2018: 12.7% of high school students in Georgia were smoking e-cigarettes (58,500)
• 2020: 17% of high school students in the state were smoking e-cigarettes (78,300)
Vapor products include e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-cigarillos and e-pipes.
To counter the uptick, the Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program is working with community partners to remind retailers about the Tobacco 21 law, which was passed in July 2020.
In accordance with the law, it is illegal to sell or barter cigarettes, tobacco products, tobacco-related objects, alternative nicotine products, or vapor products to anyone under the age of 21. It also is unlawful for an individual to purchase any of the products for an individual under 21 and for any individual to use a vape product within a school safety zone.
The law was passed following the National Youth Tobacco Survey in 2019 by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control that showed a startling rate of e-cigarette use among youth, prompting the surgeon general to say it was increasing “at a rate of epidemic proportions.” The survey indicated more than five million middle school and high school youth were vaping on a daily basis.
“The law went into effect in the summer of 2020 and like so many other things, it may have been overshadowed by the pandemic,” Gibson said.
Violation of the law is a misdemeanor.
“We want to make sure licensed tobacco retailers understand that when it comes to keeping youth and young adults tobacco free, they play a pivotal role,” Gibson said.
The Coastal Health District includes the counties of Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Long, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham.
The campaign follows an outreach program conducted in Chatham County.
“We did a targeted outreach to 20 tobacco retailers in Chatham County in high-risk areas, particularly near schools,” Gibson said. “Typically we would visit retailers that had a history of noncompliance. However, the compliance check data we had access to during the outreach period had not been updated since 2019.”
Compliance checks were suspended due to COVID-19.
“Those 20 retailers have been given letters detailing the importance of the law and its positive impact on community health, particularly protecting our youth from the dangers of tobacco use, as well as public health’s offer of support for the law’s enforcement,” Gibson said.
“We are providing retailers window clings with required verbiage. We will be sending these letters to tobacco retailers in all of our eight Coastal Health District counties, including Glynn, between now and September.”
The health department reminds tobacco users that free help is available for Georgia residents 13 years of age and older who want to quit smoking, vaping or using tobacco by calling the Tobacco Quit Line at 877-270-7867.
The service provides counseling and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nicotine replacement therapies in the form of gum or patch are also available through the Quit Line.
Anyone who wants to quit the use of vape products can enroll in This is Quitting by texting VAPEFREEGA to 88709, a free service.