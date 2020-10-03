It has been more than a year since a hunting companion fatally shot 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane during an illegal deer hunting trip in western Glynn County.
And Hector Romero-Hernandez walks free today, with no court date in sight. Romero-Hernandez told state game officers and county police he shot into tree branches on Sept. 28, 2019, mistaking them for antlers. He shot Lane instead.
Romero-Hernandez did not have a hunting license, and the start of the firearms hunting season was still two weeks away.
Charged with misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm, hunting without a license, hunting without the proper weapon and terroristic threats, the 32-year-old Romero-Hernandez spent a little more than three months in jail before being released in early January on $66,058 bond.
Chances are that a Glynn County grand jury might consider imposing more serious charges in this seemingly reckless hunting tragedy, which ended in death for a Brunswick High student. But COVID-19 pandemic restrictions swept through the state’s court systems in March, effectively putting an end to virtually all criminal justice procedures involving juries.
Notwithstanding a few special exceptions, there have been no jury trials in Glynn County Superior Court and in Georgia, and no grand juries have convened to consider charges against suspects.
“We just want justice,” said Bobbie Lane, Bobby Lee Lane’s grandmother. “Since he shot and killed Lee, we have gone and celebrated a Christmas in the cemetery. But he is free to do whatever he wants to do.”
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett understands Bobbie Lane’s frustrations. Many families of victims want swift justice, as do surviving victims.
Likewise, those who hope to be proven innocent want their day in court — their right to a speedy trial.
But the obstacle that has slowed the wheels of the criminal justice system is unprecedented, Scarlett noted.
“I would certainly imagine there are victims and family members who want justice and I understand their frustration,” Scarlett said. “But we are in a pandemic. We’re in a judicial emergency for which jury trials are suspended.”
Scarlett said jury trials and grand jury deliberations will not resume until at least January 2021
The state Supreme Court ordered statewide restrictions regarding courtroom procedures March 14. Most prominently, those restrictions included the suspension of jury trials and the convening of grand juries to consider criminal charges.
The Supreme Court deemed it too risky to impanel juries and maintain CDC guidelines for pandemic-induced social distancing.
Glynn County Superior Court continues to hear plea cases, in which a suspect agrees to plead guilty to certain charges without going through a trial jury. Superior Court also continues to hear revocation cases, a non-jury procedure involving those who violated probation on a previous conviction.
Judges also are hearing pretrial motions.
“We’re very busy dealing with all the nonjury matters,” Scarlett said.
The defendants in these proceedings appear via computer video screens from the Glynn County Detention Center.
The same holds for defendants participating in first appearance proceedings and bond hearings in Glynn County Magistrate Court.
But defendants must be inside the courtroom when a jury of their peers is contemplating their fate.
Just to select a 12-member jury for trial requires a jury pool of at least 50 or 60 people, noted Mark Spalding, spokesman for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
“How do you call in 50 or 60 people to get a jury, and still practice CDC guidelines?” Spalding said. “That’s the issue.”
However, in its most recent monthly update in this new COVID-19 era, the Georgia Supreme Court on Sept. 10 instructed local courts to devise plans to safely conduct jury trials and to safely convene grand juries. Such proceedings must adhere to CDC and state Health Department safety guidelines.
As the judicial circuit’s chief judge, Scarlett is tasked with carrying out the order. He formed the committee of “judicial system participants” that came up with a plan for the safe resumption of jury proceedings in the Glynn County courthouse.
He must also ensure the directive is carried out by judicial officials in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit’s four other counties: Appling, Camden, Jeff Davis and Wayne.
The plans developed thus far for Glynn County likely will require gathering the jury pool in a larger space away from the courthouse, Scarlett said.
“Superior Court criminal jury trials at this time will resume on a regular basis in January,” Scarlett said. “It is anticipated that jury selection will take place offsite, and trials will be held in the courthouse.
“As we all know, what drives the criminal justice system is jury trials. When jury trials are suspended, we are still able to move a lot of cases. But most criminal cases will not proceed until a jury’s called.”
Bobbie Lane has been told that state game officers are still investigating the shooting. But Lane believes the courts had ample time to present Romero-Hernandez’s case to a grand jury prior to the onset of pandemic-imposed court restrictions.
“Two weeks ago, they said it will probably be January before anything is done whatsoever with this case, and that’s not a guarantee,” Lane said. “That’s the part that’s being delayed now because the grand jury cannot meet until the courts go full-force. That’s what they told us.”
Said Scarlett: “Obviously, there’s a backlog. But by resuming jury trials in January, we can move through it. And in order to resume jury trials, we need to assure that it is being done within all the guidelines.”