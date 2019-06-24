Exactly how dangerous is the toxaphene in the sediment at the Terry Creek Superfund site as opposed to its danger when first created? The jury’s reportedly still out on that fact, as representatives from the federal Environmental Protection Agency explained Saturday morning at an event with the Glynn Environmental Coalition at College of Coastal Georgia.
“Every human health risk assessment has four parts — this is laid out in a document from the National Academy of Sciences,” said Tim Frederick, a human health risk assessor with EPA Region 4 in Atlanta. “We call it the Red Book because it has a red cover, and we have no imagination. It’s called ‘Risk Assessment and the Federal Government,’ and it lays out this four-step process for all government groups to follow this risk assessment.
“It begins with identifying what the hazards are, the exposure, understanding the toxicity of the potential exposure, and putting all that together to characterize the risk. It’s a pretty straight-forward process that gets complicated in the details.”
He provided an example of a South Georgia farm in which the property owner died and it turned out he had a virtual museum of banned pesticides in his barn, including one that not only combined toxaphene and DDT, but also included what was essentially gasoline to help it spread.
“In this case, identifying the hazards was pretty straight-forward,” Frederick said.
For Terry Creek, the chemical isn’t in a barrel. It’s been in the sediment and underwater for decades. Frederick said the way things usually go, a team of toxicologists looks at available studies and determines a threshold at the lowest concentration there begins to be an effect.
“When scientists, when toxicologists are looking at studies, they’re trying to identify that threshold,” Frederick said. “There’s some uncertainty in the threshold.”
For instance, there’s uncertainty in that different people react differently to different substances, there’s only one study for use, and so on. That leads to a higher uncertainty.
In the case of Terry Creek, EPA only used one study that examined the toxicity of weathered toxaphene. The fact that there is a comparatively great deal of information about technical toxaphene — the condition the chemical was in when it came off the assembly line — means there’s more certainty as to technical toxaphene’s toxicity.
So, how do you compare information in which you have significantly more certainty about one set of data than the other? Carefully. It goes like this — there are chronic exposure amounts and subchronic exposure amounts. Chronic exposure is the amount given or received over a long period of time. Subchronic exposure comes from numerous exposures lasting for around 10 percent of the species’ lifetimes, usually across three months.
At the chronic exposure level, the EPA found technical toxaphene at 0.00009 milligrams per kilograms per day and weathered toxaphene at 0.00003 mg/kg per day. That would seem to mean it takes a third of weathered toxaphene to reach the same toxicity level as an amount of technical toxaphene. However, the uncertainty factor in the technical toxaphene calculation was 100, whereas it was 300 for weathered toxaphene.
“One of the things we’ve heard in the community, based on this, is that weathered toxaphene is 300 times more toxic than technical toxaphene, and that’s not what this says,” Frederick said. “What it says is, we started at the same threshold, divided by different levels of uncertainty. There’s more uncertainty for weathered toxaphene. We don’t know, or are unable to say, whether that weathered toxaphene mixture is more or less toxic in total, but we have some additional uncertainty there.”
Video of the meeting, which went a little more than two and a half hours, can be seen at https://is.gd/32dend.