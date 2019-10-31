Uncertainty continues in WOTUS battle

It’s a basic thing that gets immensely complex — for the Clean Water Act to be enforced, there needs to be some kind of definition as to what it regulates. What it regulates are then defined as waters of the United States, but what constitutes a water is of some dispute, and the Environmental Protection Agency has sought to change more than 30 years of regulations to limit what’s a WOTUS and what isn’t.
There are numerous active WOTUS lawsuits, including the one still moving about in Brunswick, where U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled in August that the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers overstepped their bounds during the Obama administration during the last WOTUS reform. She remanded the matter back to the agencies, but that didn’t close the case.
In that way, WOTUS litigation can seem like a bottomless pit of uncertainty. So, faced with what looks like a continuous void, attorneys continue to file motions and responses with the hopes of ultimately hearing a satisfying “thunk” indicating they’re finally getting somewhere.
On Oct. 16, One Hundred Miles and the National Wildlife Federation filed a motion to stay Wood’s order. As it stands, the repeal of the Obama rule will go into effect in November. However, the environmental groups asked the court to hold the case in abeyance for 75 or until the repeal goes into effect, whichever happens first, because the case could be rendered moot.
The federal agencies, states and business associations already had a post-ruling filing asking Wood to reconsider the case and with repeal on the horizon, order the 2015 rule vacated. The court has yet to rule on these requests.
In their argument against an abeyance, the federal agencies states that, “Nowhere in their motion do defendant-intervenors identify what additional resources would be expanded by the parties on reconsideration motions that are fully briefed. And although the agencies recognize that this court, rather than the parties before it, best understands how to allocate its own judicial resources, defendant-intervenors’ request for abeyance to save judicial resources, motion at 2, 4, rings hollow in light of the actual reconsideration motions before the court.”
The business-intervenors, in their response, called the abeyance request a delaying tactic to prevent the court from vacating the rule. The states, of which Georgia is one, also argued against granting an abeyance and for a ruling on reconsideration.
Into this mix, the environmental groups filed notice that they’re appealing Wood’s ruling on summary judgment and taking the case back to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where it’s gone before for other reasons.
They argue, “Under 11th Circuit precent, it is uncertain whether the court’s remand order is a final order subject to appeal by intervenor-defendants.”
They state, quoting a ruling in a 2002 case, that a remand order is generally appealable “because the agency, forced to conform its decision to the district court’s mandate, cannot appeal its own subsequent order.”
The case officially docketed Friday with the 11th Circuit.