Lora Pavlenko never believed Russia would invade her county.
She and many Ukrainians believed the talk of a Russian invasion was a bunch of bluster until it happened, she told the St. Mary Kiwanis Club on Monday.
“We wanted to lead a normal life,” she said. “Then at 4 a.m. the Russians launched an attack on our country. They bombed everything, hospitals, hotels, schools, apartments, grocery stores, everything. We were in shock,”
Pavlenko has visited the St. Marys Kiwanis Club three times as a representative of her Kiwanis Club in Ukraine over the past decade or so. This visit was not planned until she and other family members fled the war-torn nation.
Pavlenko’s presentation was interpreted by her daughter, Renata Chorna, who explained the reaction of her daughter, Christina, the day of the invasion when told she would not be going to school.
“She was so happy,” Chorna said. “I knew the war was beginning.”
During the presentation, Pavlenko showed photos and video of the Russian invasion, including hospitals and schools bombed to rubble, bodies lying in pools of blood with their hands tied behind their backs and missiles striking civilian targets.
“Russian soldiers thought they could take our cities in a couple of days,” Pavlenko said. “Russian soldiers killed people for fun. It was a game for them.”
Pavlenko said it didn’t take long to realize it was too dangerous for her family to remain in Ukraine, so they fled by train to Hungary.
“They destroyed the place we lived,” she said.
She had several close brushes with death that make her grateful to be alive.
In one instance, Ukrainian soldiers emphatically ordered her to stop walking immediately. She obeyed and learned she was one step away from stepping onto a land mine that could have killed everyone. In another instance, she was caught between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers that for some reason didn’t fire on each other until she was out of the way.
“God saved my life several times,” she said.
She was on a bus with other civilians when Russians opened fire on the vehicle. Pavlenko said she told everyone to lie on the floor and all complied. Later it was clear by the bullet holes that there would have been casualties had people remained in their seats.
Pavlenko left everything behind, including her husband, a pastor serving in the Ukrainian army.
“Russian soldiers steal everything from the homes,” she said. “They just want to take our country and make it part of Russia.”
Pavlenko said the Russian people aren’t interested in the truth.
“Russian people are like zombies,” she said. “They believe everything their government tells them.”
So far, Pavlenko said more than 12 million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine because of the war.
“Everyone’s depressed all the time,” she said. “It’s hard to understand what’s happened to our people.”
At the end of the meeting, Pavlenko and her family were presented two checks totaling $6,000 from the state and local Kiwanis officials.