University of Georgia officials are seeking a small piece of public land in the Brunswick area with vehicle access for a weather station.
If a location is found, it will be one of 88 in the state used to monitor a variety of conditions above and below ground.
The university operated a weather station on the campus of the College of Coastal Georgia until it was removed in April to make room for an expansion project, said Pam Knox, director of the UGA Weather Network.
Knox said she is looking for a 10-by 10-foot open space, rent-free and preferably public land.
The weather station is used to gather data such as soil temperature and moisture levels at different depths, as well as wind speed, humidity, temperature and other conditions.
Data from the stations are used by foresters to determine the best conditions for controlled burns. Farmers use it to help them determine the best conditions to plant, and public safety officials use it to determine when it is safe to use high profile vehicles and to confirm information with the National Weather Service during and after a disaster. The data is also used for insurance claims after a disaster.
“These are very important to farmers,” Knox said. “There are a lot of stations in Southeast Georgia.”
Knox said the mainland would be the ideal location and somewhere fairly close to the coast so new data can be compared to what has been gathered at the college.
“It doesn’t have to be in Brunswick proper,” she said.
Moving the weather station to one of the islands would not be feasible. The old data from the college could not be used because conditions are different on the islands.
The weather stations run off solar power and need to be accessed about once every six weeks by a technician to maintain the equipment and site. That includes mowing the grass when necessary.
“It would be great to have it at a place relatively isolated but one a truck could get to,” Knox said. “I think there’s a lot of benefit to Glynn County if we can get one there. I think it’s a public service.”
Contact Pam Knox at pknox@uga.edu or call her at 706-542-7186 to help find a new location for a weather station on public property in the Brunswick area.