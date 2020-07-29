As the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission prepares to expand the public sewer system, some are looking at environmental damage caused by septic tanks.
Over the last few months, the utility has been studying its options for expanding the public water and sewer system, settling on filling in a “niche” in the northern Arco neighborhood, the Ellis Point area north of Ga. 303 and west of U.S. 341 and some residential parks along Old Jesup Road north of Community Road.
Priority one is the Arco area, which presents more than 1,600 new customers in the residential, commercial and industrial categories, Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts said.
Septic tank failures aren’t rare in Arco, according to utility officials. The Glynn County Health Department has issued 88 septic tank repair permits and responded to 35 sewage complaints in the last year alone.
Major change driven by residents and landowners in the area isn’t likely due to the prevalence of poverty, utility and Brunswick city officials say. It’s likely grants and discounts will be needed to get residents on sewer once it is available.
Failures can take many forms and not all are immediately evident on the surface. Some types of failures, equally as common as a collapse, are more fundamental to the treatment process itself.
That’s the subject of a study by the Georgia Sea Grant and University of Georgia’s Marine Extension, led by UGA doctorate student Courtney Melissa Balling.
“You have that big tank that everything goes into. I wish there was a better way to talk about it, but the solids settle to the bottom of the tank and the liquid settles into the top,” Balling said. “The liquid flows out of the top and into what’s called a drain field.”
Wastewater is allowed to flow into the soil and percolates downward until it meets the groundwater.
“The dirt itself acts as a natural filter, but all the little microbes in the soil chomp down on the waste,” Balling said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Division, a properly designed septic tank — one that’s on high ground with plenty of soil to filter through and not overloaded — can be a perfectly fine wastewater treatment solution. Unfortunately many, especially in low-lying and coastal regions, aren’t.
“If all the boxes are getting checked, septic tanks are awesome,” Balling said.
“The most serious documented problems involve contamination of surface waters and groundwater with disease-causing pathogens and nitrates,” according to the EPA’s website.
“Other problems include excessive nitrogen discharges to sensitive coastal waters and phosphorus pollution of inland surface waters, which increases algal growth and lowers dissolved oxygen levels. Contamination of important shellfish beds and swimming beaches by pathogens is a concern in some coastal regions.”
The effect on human health is of obvious concern, Balling said.
“But it can also lead to excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous, which can cause algae blooms and cause chemical changes in the marsh,” she explained. “When you put a lot of excess nutrients into a water body, you can get these blooms of algae because they have all this food to eat. If you’ve ever seen a lake that has green scum on it, that’s why.”
In the ocean and saltwater bodies, this can lead to a “red tide,” a saltwater algae bloom that produces toxins. Once the food runs out, the algae die and decompose. That uses up oxygen which can kill masses of fish and lead to a continuation of the cycle.
“Sometimes (the excess nutrients) can be from stormwater runoff, animal waste, but one of the contributors is failing septic tanks in coastal communities with widespread use of tanks,” Balling said.
“Based on where the septic tanks are in Brunswick and how many we know are close to water bodies, I would be surprised if we didn’t see some water quality impacts.”
Of essential importance is the need for enough soil between the septic tank and the groundwater.
“By the time (wastewater) hits the groundwater it should be clean, for all intents and purposes,” Balling said. “What has happened in a lot of coastal areas is as sea levels come up, that pushes the groundwater up as well.”
Instead of having the ideal minimum, three to four feet, in some areas of the coastal region one might have a foot or less.
“We’re already seeing some of it now. We’ve seen a lot more of what people call nuisance flooding,” Balling said. “We can already see that water levels are slowly getting higher, so what that means is you’re going to have more and more instances where septic fluid going through the drain field isn’t getting treated.”
In the hopes of measuring the potential damage, Balling and others with University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant are working to get a count of the number of septic tanks in the south Coastal Georgia area and gather data on the groundwater levels, as well as sea level impact.
“Over the course of the year we will measure water level and how it’s correlated with...tides and if they see any bacterial impacts from that,” Balling said.
That, in turn, will shed light on how pervasive or limited the contamination from septic tanks is. Even with the data, Balling isn’t sure any perfect fix will reveal itself. Septic tanks aren’t inherently flawed, and in many cases are just as functional as a well-designed sewer treatment system.
What doesn’t help is that sewer treatment plants are typically built in low-lying areas close to bodies of water, where treated wastewater is discharged.
“We’re probably going to see a patchwork of functional solutions all up and down the coast,” Balling said. “There’s not a perfect answer other than retreating from the coast.”