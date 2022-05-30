Ever tried a purple snow cone flavored from a bottle labeled “heavy metal?”
The Coastal Outreach Soccer participants seemed to enjoy theirs. Fortunately, the label was intentionally misleading and the snow cones tasted like traditional grape.
The snack break came in the middle of the students’ latest YoPro program at the University of Georgia’s Marine Extension office, where COS students have attended programs throughout the spring meant to introduce them to a range of career opportunities in Brunswick and the surrounding areas. The program also encourages the students to be good environmental stewards.
“I’m someone who is just interested in learning anything,” said Amirah Muhammad, a participant in COS, an after-school soccer and academic enrichment program. “I’m always happy to learn.”
COS partnered with UGA to create the Young Professional (YoPro) STEM training program, which has included hands-on lessons taught by extension specialists at UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant in Brunswick.
During their final lesson of the spring, stormwater specialist Jessica Brown presented a discussion on runoff and water resources engineering. The lesson included craft time, when the students made their own bioretention cells.
Additional YoPro programs are planned for the summer and fall.
“In all of them, we’re highlighting this workforce development piece and showing them jobs in natural resources and environmental sciences that not only are available but available locally, so that they’re getting to see the people and the practice,” said, Kimberly Andrews, program coordinator and coastal ecology specialist at UGA Marine Extension.
The program is meant to be hands-on, rather than just a series of classes.
Brown gave the students real-life scenarios and invited them to consider how she approaches problems she’s tasked with solving, often through green infrastructure.
Stormwater runoff creates challenges for many communities, including Glynn County. When the rain water falls on areas that cannot soak it up, like a parking lot with no absorption, problems like flooding and pollution can occur.
“What a lot of people think about our storm sewers is that they are going to a wastewater treatment plant,” Brown said. “But in many ways, they’re actually becoming a point source because they’re carrying all of our non-point source pollution to our nearest water body.”
Later in the lesson, the COS students added their favorite “non-point source pollutants,” to “stormwater snow cones.” Flavors like blueberry and strawberry were renamed animal waste and oil. The resulting colorful icy treat was delicious.
Fifth, sixth and seventh grade students have gone through the program this spring, and eighth through 11th graders participated in the program last year.
Shawn Williams, COS executive director, said he hopes the program will introduce students to possible fields of study and careers that they’ve never considered, in an engaging and memorable way.
“They get to see directly what the different professions and different career paths offered in our community are, and they can see if it’s something that sparks their interest,” Williams said.
Participants may discover an interest in working on environmental issues or with animals, he said. They’ve also learned about challenges that their community faces, like flooding caused by stormwater runoff.
“Hopefully one day they’re part of the solution,” Williams said.
Tossing her snow cone cup in the trash, Glynn Academy junior and COS participant Fernanda Perez reflected on what she’s learned so far through the YoPro program.
“I’ve gotten to discover hands-on experiences with plants and oceanography, and I learned a lot,” she said. “I also got to experience new animals, like alligators and snakes.”
The academic programs offered through COS have helped Perez earn higher grades in school, she said, and YoPro has introduced her to interesting career options.
“I’m seeing what I’m really interested in, like with this maybe as an option, becoming a marine biologist,” she said.