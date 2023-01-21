The famed Marshes of Glynn may be underwater in a matter of decades, according to the research of Herb Windom with the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.

Based on his research and that of others, Windom believes there are a few culprits to blame — upstream improvements and dredging keeping fine-grain sediment from traveling downriver to the coast, dumping dredge spoils in areas where it can’t circulate back into waterways and sea level rise.

More from this section

Church thrift store benefits community

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.