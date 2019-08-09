An upcoming conference will give business owners another tool to market their goods and services.
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center is hosting DigiCon 2019 on Aug. 16 at the Savannah Convention Center.
The goal is to teach small business owners ways to market digitally, develop customer profiles and marketing strategies, improve search engine results and create plans for social media.
Jordan Tippett, a UGA business consultant in the Brunswick office and one of the presenters, said six classes will be held throughout the session. Each presenter will explain different ways to improve their reach to potential customers.
“It’s a new way to market,” he said. “The concepts apply universally. We are still part of the equation.”
Tippett said many small business owners understand they need to include digital communications into their marketing plans but aren’t sure if they are taking the best approach.
“Many business owners don’t know where to start,” Tippett said. “Some are doing it without knowing the effect.”
At the end of the session, participants will have an opportunity to schedule a free one-on-one appointment for a confidential consultation with a UGA business consultant either in the Brunswick or Savannah offices.
The deadline to register is today. The cost to attend the conference is $179 and includes all materials, breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Go to georgiasbdc.org/digicon to register and for more information.