UGA extension office to host open house
The University of Georgia’s Glynn County extension office will host an open house event from 3-6 p.m. Monday.
The event will be an opportunity to meet the new Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, Mary Claire Halbrook, as well as the newly promoted 4-H agent, Beth Walker.
A sampling of the office’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program recipes will be provided by Suzanne Walker.
UGA’s Agriculture and Natural Resources programs provide research-based information, educational programming and resources to homeowners and commercial clientele in areas of landscape maintenance, pest control, wildlife control, vegetable and fruit production and more.
The office is located at the Old Ballard Complex, at 325 Old Jesup Road in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News