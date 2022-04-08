Josh Clark’s six children won’t have to ask him what he did to serve his country. They will have been there with him.
Five of the six have been aboard a motor home with him and their mother, Chelsey, since February as he’s traveled the state campaigning in the Republic primary for the U.S. Senate in a bid to unseat Democrat Rafael Warnock.
And it’s been a busy schedule. They arrived on St. Simons Wednesday night for a meet-and-greet at a hangar at the airport. On Thursday, Clark started the day at a men’s prayer breakfast followed by an address at the St. Simons Rotary Club at noon, the Coastal Republican Women’s Club at Mudcat Charlie’s at 5:30 and the Camden County GOP on Thursday night. After the stop in Camden, Chelsey Clark will drive the bus back north to Gainesville for a debate.
The Clark’s oldest, 18-year-old Stephen, is back at Flowery Branch finishing out the year at Lanier Christian Academy while the other five children are on the bus taking online classes. Their daughter Moriah is 16, Brianna is 14, Levi is 12, Ellie is 9 and Reagan, who was named for the former president, is 7.
“I’m the proven conservative,’’ he said. “I’m the only one who served in the legislature, and I’m running for the highest legislature in the land.”
He served two terms in the Georgia House but left office even though he was unopposed for re-election. Clark grew up on a farm in Suwanee where his father farmed and his mother taught school. He has some ties to the area. His grandfather flew Navy fighters in Vietnam and, when he was stationed at Glynco Naval Air Station, Clark’s mother attended St. Simons Elementary.
He still operates a nutrition distribution business he started at 20 and now owns a real estate investment business.
On his campaign website, votejosh.com, he says the role of government is “to secure our God-given rights to life, liberty and property… From elections to health to spending, it’s time to break up massive federal power in D.C. and send it back to the states.”
The Clarks have coached their children in baseball, basketball and football and now coach cross country to dozens of athletes. Steven, who competes in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs is getting offers from Division 1 universities.
As his children filed onto the bus, some in the red campaign T-shirts, Clark said, “That’s why we’re doing this, the next generation. We can’t roll the dice on a six-year term.
“We’ve got a debt of $31 trillion, open borders and freedom and liberty are under attack.”
As his 14-year-daughter sat beside him on a sofa, Clark said, “I don’t want Brianna asking me, ‘Dad, did you see what was happening? What did you do?’”
He said he was enjoying the blessing of freedom and liberty and is committed to fighting to keep it.
In today’s world, the government is into everything including the former private relationship between people and their physicians. A doctor who advises a patient to not take a vaccine that the government believes is needed is in danger of losing his license, Clark said.
The Clarks aren’t forcing their children to participate, and from all appearances they seem to enjoy life aboard a bus where shoes are piled under a table and there’s a definite lived-in look.
“We had a family meeting,’’ and the children voted to get aboard.
Moriah, who was the first to speak up in the meeting, said, “Dad. I want to help you with this.”
She called it a great experience.
“I’m learning a lot about how it all works. I learning so much on this bus,’’ she said.
The bus may be safer than staying home for Levi who was wearing two plastic boots to protect the legs he injured from jumping off a horse barn on the farm.
“Kids think they can fly,’’ Chelsey Clark said.
Just before 5 p.m., she fired up the bus and headed off the island to Mudcat’s.