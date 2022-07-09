U.S. Homeland Security deputy secretary to host FLETC event
U.S. Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien will host an awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco.
During the ceremony, to be officiated by FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters, DHS employees will receive awards for their outstanding contributions.
The annual program recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce, according to FLETC.
— The Brunswick News