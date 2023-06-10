Attorneys with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Assistant Attorney General say Ahmaud Arbery would still be alive today had he not been a Black man running on public streets and that the hate-crime convictions of his murderers should stand in federal court.

A 57-page brief filed June 2 in response to appeals made by Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three men convicted of murdering Arbery in February 2020, said the jury in the case made the correct determination of guilt based on evidence presented at trial of a history of racism by the three men. That history and their actions in chasing Arbery through the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood in pickup trucks and ultimately killing him meet the federal standards for a hate crime, the brief said.

