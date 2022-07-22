U.S. Highway 82 from Brunswick to Albany, part of Corridor Z, has an additional designation that favors electric vehicle owners.
It is one of two long portions of highways in Georgia to be designated as an Alternative Fuel Corridor by the Federal Highway Administration.
The other in the state’s recently expanded Electric Vehicle Charging Network is the stretch of U.S. 441 that runs from Cornelia in northeast Georgia to Dublin in the east central region of the state.
The location of the two near major economic clusters and tourism sites, along with a high number of regional electric vehicle sales, are among the reasons for the designation.
Proximity to a Georgia Emergency Management evacuation route is another. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the two routes add 330 miles to the Peach State’s network, expanding it by 25%.
“Convenient access to electric vehicle charging stations is critical to innovating and expanding Georgia’s transportation network,” said Russel R. McMurry, GDOT commissioner. “These federal designations are important because they signify Georgia’s commitment to alternative fuel options in every part of the state, including rural areas, and provide motorists options to reduce transportation costs and address environmental concerns.”
Recent figures show approximately 30,000 electric vehicles on the road in Georgia and more than 1,300 publicly available electric vehicle charging stations with an estimated 3,400 individual outlets.
According to the GDOT, the number represents more electric charging stations or outlets per capita in the Southeast and Sunbelt, except for California.
U.S. 82 extends 1,625 miles west to Alamogordo, New Mexico.