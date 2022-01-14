Phase 1 of the project to expand U.S. 17 north of Chapel Crossing Road in Glynn County could begin as early as February.
The project calls for widening the stretch of highway from Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Boulevard to four lanes to accommodate growing traffic flow.
Bids on the project were reviewed by the Georgia Department of Transportation in November.
“The $35.2 million bid from Plant Improvement Co., Inc. (Atlanta) was accepted but not awarded yet,” said Jill Nagel, GDOT district communications officer.
The project was deferred pending a 90-day environmental review.
“Once the environmental certification is received the project will be awarded to Plant Improvement, which we anticipate to occur in February,” Nagel said.
The section of highway slated for widening is roughly 4 miles in length.
It includes construction of a bridge and approaches over Thornhill Creek. The current structure was built in 1955.
May 31, 2024, is the completion date of the four-laning project.
Future phases of the widening project include construction of a traffic circle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and GA 99 and four-laning U.S. 17 from Harry Driggers Boulevard north to GA 99. In a previous announcement, Nagel said GDOT will put the roundabout out to bid this year and seek a contractor for the next stretch of U.S. 17 widening in 2025.
Expanding the highway will improve traffic flow and safety, as well as enhance a major hurricane evacuation route, according to local and state planners.
The project has been on GDOT’s to-do list for more than a decade.