Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will consider a request from the developer of a proposed apartment complex on U.S. 17 to reduce parking by around 100 spaces when it meets Wednesday.
The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View, slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — showed 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
The parking reduction request applies only to the apartment complex’s 204 units, said city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
Currently, city code requires two parking spaces for every residential unit, meaning the development would need to provide 408 spaces at minimum. The developer — Maritime Homes LLC, owned by Vassa Cate — wants to provide 1.5 spaces per unit, or 306 spaces.
Planning commissioners will consider whether to approve or deny the request at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
According to the application for the parking variance, written by Wesley Franks of St. Simons Island-based Roberts Civil Engineering, “special circumstances affect the property. … The shape of the parcel, the amount of area in the salt marsh and the required 45-foot buffer off the salt marsh, as well as the Limit of Moderate Wave Action zone (the point at which waves and storm surge begin posing a substantial hazard to structures, per FEMA).”
According to the application, roughly 46% of the property is either salt marsh, wetlands or buffer zone, and therefore cannot be used for structures or parking. Combined with the parcel’s natural awkward shape, fitting that many spaces into the design would prove difficult, the application says.
“With the shape of the parcel being long and skinny it is difficult to develop an effective layout without removing much of the green space,” Franks states. “To counter this, a reduction of the parking area provides more pervious area that will be beneficial to the site as well as the environment.”
“Pervious area” is a term used in development typically meaning a surface that can absorb stormwater, such as open ground, permeable pavement or spaced pavers.
The same parking ratio has worked for other projects, the application says.
“The two spaces per dwelling leaves empty spaces and empty impervious areas that are taking up area that could be used for playgrounds, picnic tables or dog areas. … The reduction of parking would only prove to be beneficial,” Frank states.