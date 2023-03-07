Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will consider a request from the developer of a proposed apartment complex on U.S. 17 to reduce parking by around 100 spaces when it meets Wednesday.

The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View, slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — showed 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.

More from this section

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.