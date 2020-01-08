Today’s veteran: Mike Rickenberg, 69
Born: Bryan, Ohio
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Army, 2 years
Duties: Clerk typist
Rank: Specialist 4
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Fort Campbell, Ky.; Fort Bragg, N.C.
His story: Mike Rickernberg’s grandmother lost a family member in the Korean War and was determined he would not meet the same fate in Vietnam.
She insisted he would not enlist, and he decided to let the new draft lottery determine his future.
“I decided to wait it out and see what would happen,” he said. “My lottery number was No. 12, and I was on my way.”
After training at Fort Campbell, Ky., Rickenberg was sent to Fort Bragg, N.C., with expectations he would soon be on his way to Vietnam.
When he arrived at Fort Bragg, fate intervened when a clerk asked the new group of arrivals if anyone could type. Rickenberg was asked to demonstrate his ability on a typewriter and passed the test.
He was selected to replace the clerk and received 30 days of on-the-job training before he assumed his new responsibilities.
“This was not anything like I thought it would be,” he said. “I just never went anywhere.”
His orders to Vietnam were canceled by his commanding officer, who said there was a bigger need for him at Fort Bragg than in Vietnam.
“My C.O. said ‘I’m keeping you here,’” he said.
Rickenberg helped process troops leaving for and returning from Vietnam, as well as typing reports, minor court-martials, bulletins, leave requests and other documents.
“It was a lot of fun. I made a lot of good friends,” he said.
Meeting people from all walks of life and cultures from across the country made Rickenberg appreciate the diversity of people serving in the Army. He said he never struggled meeting soldiers with different backgrounds and experiences.
“They made me comfortable immediately,” he said. “They watched my back, I watched their backs. It broadened my horizons.”
There was lots of turnover in his company because so many soldiers returning from Vietnam spent their last few months of military service at Fort Bragg.
“The biggest challenge was hearing the stories and what they went through,” he said. “I had feelings of guilt that I didn’t go to Vietnam.”
Rickenberg did learn to believe in the power of prayer while in the service. When he reported to the draft board, Rickenberg said his grandmother told him she was going to pray him out of Vietnam.
While he was willing to go to Vietnam, if ordered, Rickenberg also saw the toll combat took on the soldiers returning from a
combat zone.
“It really changed my attitudes about what the military really is,” he said. “It made me realize serving in the military will bring about a love for your country and the people who serve with you.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.