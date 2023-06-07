The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a midday drive-by shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.
Brunswick Police officers responded to the block shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officers and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies had taped off most of the block at around 1 p.m. and had marked at least a dozen pieces of evidence along the street as a small group of people gathered to observe.
The police department confirmed two victims were shot and critically injured. Both victims were airlifted to a trauma unit hospital.
Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said the investigation is ongoing and is in its early stages. The department did not release any further information on Wednesday.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Brunswick Police Department’s Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.