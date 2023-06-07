Shooting johnston Street
Brunswick Police officers investigate a midday shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street in Brunswick on Wednesday.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a midday drive-by shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.

Brunswick Police officers responded to the block shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officers and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies had taped off most of the block at around 1 p.m. and had marked at least a dozen pieces of evidence along the street as a small group of people gathered to observe.

