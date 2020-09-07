The intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road will be closed completely come Tuesday while Glynn County finishes off a new roundabout at the intersection. The intersection will be closed to all traffic until Sept. 20.
No through traffic will be allowed on Demere Road between the closure and Old Demere Road to the north and Arnold Road to the south. On Each Beach Causeway, no through traffic will be allowed past Ocean Boulevard, according to an announcement from the county. Traffic to and from homes and businesses in the area will be let in, but not through the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway.
A news release from the county encouraged residents to plan ahead when traveling through the area, taking the closure into account. Signs in the area will direct motorists to detour around the closures on Frederica Road and Kings Way to the north and Ocean Boulevard and Arnold Road to the south.
Contractors will work seven days a week during the closure, according to a statement from the county.
Completion was originally scheduled for late August, but a variety of factors pushed the fate back to Sept. 20.
The project is estimated to cost around $1.7 million. Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 covered the initial estimate of $850,000.
When professional estimates came in over-budget, the difference was covered with savings in other SPLOST projects and the county’s reserves.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission also chipped in to cover upgrades to utility lines running under and along the road.
For more information, contact the county at 912-554-7111.