Two tractor trailers crash on northbound I-95 in Camden
Two tractor trailers and a vehicle were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Camden County at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The crash has created traffic congestion on northbound I-95. The Georgia State Patrol is presently working the case, according to the sheriff’s office. No further details are available at this time.
