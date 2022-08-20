Two males in their teens allegedly unleashed a hail of reckless gunfire at people inside a passing vehicle on a June afternoon on Kensington Road, striking the vehicle numerous times, according to arrest warrants filed Thursday in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

Glynn County police caught up to the two alleged shooters Wednesday, arresting Treyvon Cummings and D’Andre Bennett.

