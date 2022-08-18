Two people were scratched Friday by a feral rabid cat that has tested positive for rabies, prompting the Glynn County Health Department to strongly urge both persons to seek medical treatment.
The incident occurred in an area near Cate Road and Easy Street in central Glynn County as the two tried to assist the cat, said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District.
The health department is warning anyone else who may have had contact with the cat to seek treatment.
Anyone who sees an animal acting strangely should keep a safe distance away and contact Glynn County Animal Control, Heidel said.
It marked the second time since May that people have encountered a rabid feral cat in Glynn County.
On May 17, a rabid feral cat chased a dog and confronted several individuals in the East Beach neighborhood on St. Simons Island. After chasing one man into the bed of a pickup truck, the cat was killed by a man with a baseball bat. The animal had lunged at him from underneath the truck. The cat, which had been foaming at the mouth and acting aggressively, later tested positive for rabies.
The young man who killed the cat took the health department’s advice and underwent the post- rabies exposure treatment by taking a series of shots.
In the latest incident, two people tried to help the cat after seeing it behaving strangely, Heidel said.
“The cat was displaying some behavior that made them think it might be ill,” Heidel said. “They tried to help the cat, and it scratched them. I understand people have good intentions, but it can be risky to mess with feral cats or any animals if you don’t know their backgrounds.”
Anyone who is bit by an animal is urged to seek immediate medical care and to contact animal control at 912-554-7500 and the county health department at 912-279-2940.
Rabies is typically spread through animal bites and saliva, particularly from wild animals such as raccoons, bats and foxes. Rabies vaccinations must be administered before symptoms appear, which can take five or more days.
There is no cure for rabies once contracted, and it is often fatal.
The health department urges residents to avoid contact with animals they are unfamiliar with and to avoid all contact with wild animals. Do not feed wild animals or unintentionally attract them with open garbage cans or pet food left outside.
Children should be instructed to avoid unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic. Pet owners should ensure that rabies vaccinations are up to date.
“The most important thing is for people to make sure their pets are vaccinated,” said Lt. Lori Austin, acting director of county animal control.
Symptoms of rabies include foaming at the mouth, biting, aggressive or strange behavior, lack of fear and paralysis.
“We don’t know of any other people who came into contact with this cat,” Heidel said. “We feel like we’ve reached the people who were involved. But if you think you might have been contact with this animal, this is good wakeup call to check with your health provider and to contact the health department.”
Austin said animal control officers are patrolling the area where the encounter occurred to search for other feral cats. She said officers may set traps if feral cats are spotted.
She is particularly concerned because a public school and a day care center are located nearby.
“I’m going to have my officers do a ride through to check for feral cats, just to be on the safe side,” Austin said.