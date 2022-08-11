Brunswick police say a man made a run for it after a late night traffic stop Tuesday on Parkwood Drive, possibly because the convicted felon allegedly was packing dope and a stolen assault-style rifle.

It was the second local arrest within a week that ended with the recovery of narcotics and an assault-style rifle, according to police reports. Additionally, the arrest on Aug. 4 by Glynn County police led to the confiscation of several thousand dollars’ worth of counterfeit $100 bills, police said.

More from this section

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted to defer a rezoning and annexation request that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development after dozens of residents from the Riverside neighborhood and Marshview condo complex showed up to Wednesday’s meeting.

Camden mill site under new ownership

Camden mill site under new ownership

Two decades after the largest civilian employer in Camden County declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs, the site of the old Gilman Paper Co. will soon be home to a new tenant.