Advocates for John Eugene Overcash expected a long sentence, but the decision rendered Friday was nearly two years longer than anticipated.
Overcash, one of the lead defendants in a major drug distribution conspiracy that notably involved a shed lent for use as a stash location for Kenneth Leon Bradley, another top member of the conspiracy, received a sentence of 10 years and eight months in prison, along with a fine of $2,400 and five years’ supervised release.
Still, the sentence was lower than it could have been — federal sentencing guidelines suggested a sentence of 12 years and seven months up to 15 years and eight months.
In the defendant’s sentencing memorandum filed Thursday, Overcash attorney Ron Harrison laid out the facts, good and bad, as were known. Co-defendant Darrius Merrell received cocaine from a supplier in Orlando, Overcash would obtain cocaine from Merrell, and then Bradley would obtain cocaine from Overcash.
“The defendant never threatened anyone in the case nor was he ever documented carrying a weapon,” Harrison wrote. “The defendant consented to search of his property, his phone and forfeiture of the seized items in the case. He has cooperated since day one, consented to numerous interviews and operations which resulted in several arrests and convections including Merrell and has been readily available to assist the government since the date of his first encounter with police.”
When Overcash pleaded guilty, documents revealed investigators found at one residence 4 kilograms of cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana, packing materials and firearms. Forfeited to the government was a burgundy Ford F-150, a white 2005 Chevrolet truck, a Savage .270-caliber rifle, a Savage .30-06 bolt-action rifle, a Ruger .223-caliber gun, .22-caliber guns made by Savage and Henry, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, a Beretta 20-gauge shotgun, a Springfield .30-caliber rifle and assorted ammunition.
The government also seized more than $60,000 in cash.
Numerous people wrote letters to the court on Overcash’s behalf, testifying to his work in the community.
As noted in the sentencing memo, “He has donated time and money to support the local youth in the community, particularly the less fortunate, and has coached several area sports teams. Mr. Overcash has always been willing to support his church and local charities with donations of his time and money. Many of his references describe him and a generous and kind person.”
On other matters, Robert Curtis Johnson pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Johnson, of Jacksonville, Fla., was named in a superseding indictment to a cocaine distribution conspiracy.
Johnson was a key leader in the conspiracy, with included an alleged 23 different dealers. Because of Johnson’s depth of involvement, he faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years and a minimum of five years’ supervised release.
He’s also to forfeit $1,233 in cash to the government.
In a different matter, Alonzo Davis pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a Schedule II controlled substance.
Davis was indicted as part of a conspiracy that resulted in the dealing of controlled substances in Camden County leading to the death of at least three people.
The original charge, which included that death resulted from the conspiracy, carried with it a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. With this plea agreement, 20 years is the maximum Davis could get, not the minimum.
However, he does face a minimum of three years’ supervised release.