Three Vietnamese men allegedly became upset when a sex transaction fell through in April 2018 and at least two of them opened fire on a residence occupied by a man and a woman.
On Friday, two of three men pleaded guilty in Glynn County Superior Court. The third is scheduled for a May trial.
According to police statements, the indictment and comments made in court, Thong Huyns, Anh Tuan Nguyen and David Chan Tran were at a local residence with the victims having a social get-together with a fair amount of drinking.
At some point, discussion about payment for sex acts went awry, and the men left the residence upset.
They later returned and fired on the residence when denied entry.
Huyns, though his attorney, admitted he was significantly intoxicated that evening.
All three men have felony convictions — Huyns from a Washington state robbery, Nguyen for a Massachusetts drug possession and Tran for a California drug possession.
A Glynn County grand jury indicted each of the three men on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of first degree criminal property damage, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Huyns had a Ruger 9 mm handgun in his possession. Tran had a Rohm .38 Special revolver and Nguyen allegedly had a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun.
Huyns and Tran both pleaded guilty in Superior Court to two counts of aggravated assault. They received sentences of three years in prison, 17 years’ probation and a $1,500 fine.
There also is an immigration issue at play. Tran is a naturalized American citizen, but Huyns arrived in the United States with a green card and his present immigration status is unclear.
For reasons not immediately known, Nguyen, who was expected to plead guilty as well, chose not to do so. His immigration status wasn’t discussed.
A motions hearing in his matter is scheduled for May 8 and jury selection is set for May 18.
Attorneys for Huyns and Tran indicated evidence showed the victims were also armed.
It was was noted in Superior Court that the male victim is incarcerated on a probation violation and the woman is somewhere in North Carolina. Law enforcement has been unable to locate her.