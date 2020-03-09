A number of criminal cases were recently acted upon in federal and superior courts.
Angela Satterwhite pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to one count of providing contraband in prison. In December, she carried with her and provided to an inmate at the Jesup federal prison eight mobile phones and 53 strips of suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance.
She faces a maximum of five years in prison and three years supervised release.
The man to whom Satterwhite took the products, Jamohl Swann, pleaded guilty to possession of the items Feb. 21. He faces the same penalties, which would be added to the term he’s already serving.
A federal grand jury Thursday indicted Victor Pedro Martinez-Flores for being found in Glynn County after a previous deportation for being in the United States illegally. Though the federal indictment doesn’t indicate the crime for which he was arrested, according to Glynn County records, a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a man by the same name after he failed to appear in court regarding a misdemeanor charge.
In Glynn County Superior Court, Tamara Nicole Clark pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to one count of aggravated assault. According to her indictment and statements made in court, she used a razor blade to cut another woman in July 2019 by repeatedly swinging the weapon. The blade was housed within a boxcutter tool.
Clark’s defense attorney said that while they weren’t going to trial, it remained to be noted that accounts of the incident showed the victim was armed with a knife.
She received a sentence of 180 days in a probation detention facility, 15 years probation, a $1,500 fine and a requirement to complete an anger management program.
The same day, Rashad Wright appeared in court to accept a plea deal resulting from a 2020 accusation filed on a 2018 incident. According to statements made in court, in June 2018 he entered a woman’s residence supposedly to buy jewelry, but while she was in the bathroom he stole her handgun and magazines for the weapon.
The resulting charges were theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The proposed sentence was 618 days time served, and the balance of 10 years on probation, which would run concurrent with the sentence from a previous probation revocation.
However, Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley noted that would make this gun crime conviction one of several for Wright. He said the proposed sentence wasn’t appropriate for the criminal history and refused to accept the agreement.