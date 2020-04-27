Despite two pets cats testing positive for COVID-19 in New York state, local animal shelters don’t plan to change their handling of cats much.
While one of the cats was found in the same household with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta says there’s not much for people to worry about.
“Public health officials are still learning about (COVID-19), but there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States,” according to the CDC. “Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare.”
In one of the New York cases, no individuals in the household were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the CDC.
“The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home,” the agency states.
The other cat was owned by someone who tested positive, but a second cat in the same household showed no signs of the virus.
The American Veterinary Medical Association came to a similar conclusion as the CDC.
“Currently, we have no information that suggests that pets might be a source of infection for people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” the association says.
Two dogs and one cat tested positive in Hong Kong in addition to the two cats in New York, according to the veterinary association. None of the cases involved a pet spreading the disease to a person.
Shelters in Glynn County say they trust the information coming from the CDC and don’t intend to change much.
“We always practice precautions as with any communicable disease, but there is no evidence that pets can transmit COVID to humans,” said Virginia Schlegel, executive director of the Human Society of South Coastal Georgia. “With the thousands of cases testing positive in Georgia, there are no reported cases of positive pets, so we feel the risk is minimal.”
Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill said the same for the county’s shelter.
While animal control officers continue to be on the lookout for pets showing symptoms, they are not taking any greater precautions than their normal communicable disease measures.
Echoing guidelines issued by the veterinary association, Schlegel said pet owners should have a designated caretaker who can look after their pet if they contract the virus.
“According to animal welfare guidelines, people who have tested positive should have a designated caregiver for their pets as a precaution, and minimize contact if possible,” Schlegel said.
The CDC also recommends keeping pets from interacting with other people or animals outside the household, keeping cats indoors and dogs on a leash, maintaining a six-foot distance between other people and animals and avoiding dog parks.
“If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them,” the CDC recommends.
The CDC also noted that testing animals does not reduce the testing capacity for humans because the two use separate facilities.