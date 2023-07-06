Two men are in Coastal Georgia jails facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for their alleged roles in a May 10 shooting in Brunswick that left a woman in critical condition.

Joseph Cummings Jr., 21, whose address was listed in a jail booking report as Huntsville, Alabama, was arrested June 19 by Glynn County police and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery under the state’s family violence act. He remained on Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

More from this section

Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

The Golden Isles celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday with fireworks, a golf cart parade and the annual Sunshine Festival July 4th Race, hosted by the Golden Isles Track Club. In Brunswick, many enjoyed the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Jekyll…

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.

Recommended for you